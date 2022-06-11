Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump as she enjoys 'best meal' with Rhea Kapoor in London; PICS

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are famously known as the powerful sibling duo of the industry. The two are extremely close-knit and are also active on social media. They are often seen treating their fans and followers on social media to glimpses of their lives. Currently, Sonam is in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, a few days back, her sister Rhea and her husband Karan Boolani joined them.

A few hours back, Rhea shared a glimpse of her London trip with sister Sonam. They're seen having a gala time. Sharing the photos, Rhea captioned them: "Rock up to the best meal of the trip like…(So far)." In the first click, the mommy-to-be Sonam is seen flaunting her baby bump as she wore athleisure with a casual black shirt and a long coat. Rhea, on the other hand, looked like a boss lady; she donned a white shirt and blue pantsuit. Apart from that, Rhea also shared a sneak peek of her travels and food.

Check out Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's PICS:

Recently, Sonam celebrated her 37th birthday and Rhea Kapoor penned a sweet birthday note. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the best. The original. The kindest. The iconic. The completely nuts. The most loving. My favourite human, ultimate sister and soulmate." Meanwhile, Sonam responded to Rhea's sweet birthday post and wrote in the comments as she wrote, “I love you... God gave me a sister to make me whole," dropping a red heart emoji.

To note, Sonam and Anand will be welcoming their first child in the fall of 2022. In March this year, the couple had announced their pregnancy, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you, the couple wrote."

