Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in an ivory drape in new photos; Fans call her 'beautiful mommy'

Sonam Kapoor took all her fans by a pleasant surprise when she announced her first pregnancy with hubby Anand Ahuja last month. Well, everyone in their family is excited to welcome the little one. Be it Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor or Rhea Kapoor, all of them showed their excitement on social media after this announcement. The actress had made her first appearance post the pregnancy announcement recently and now yet another picture of her dressed as an angel, flaunting her baby bump has surfaced on the internet and we bet you will not be able to take your eyes off her.

In the picture, we can see Sonam Kapoor draped in an ivory saree-like attire that had beads at the border. The actress left her hair open and wore big round earrings and a necklace. She gave retro vibes with her attire and eye makeup. In the first picture, Sonam posed while flaunting her baby bump and looked like an angel. In the next picture, she sat on a chair and looked like royalty. We have to admit that she looked like a true Indian beauty and fans showered love in the comments section.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, a source close to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja revealed that the actress is 4 months pregnant. So she will mostly deliver the baby somewhere around the 3rd week of August 2022. Sonam was missing in action and was not seen around much in recent times and it is said that this was precisely the reason. Sonam and Anand shared a series of monochrome pictures where we saw the actress resting her head on Anand’s lap as they both cradled her baby bump with a big smile on their face.

