Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in latest PIC; Don’t miss dad-to-be Anand Ahuja’s reaction

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are soon going to be parents. The couple took social media by storm when they announced on Monday that they were expecting their first child. And, today, they made their first-ever public appearance after their announcement. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor shared photos on her Instagram featuring parents-to-be Sonam and Anand.

In the photos, Sonam who is four-month pregnant can be seen flaunting her baby bump. She took maternity style a notch higher with a blue pant-suit. However, she kept comfort on her mind as the actress did not wear formal pants but instead chose matching blue jogger-like pants. Sonam also ditched fancy shoes and slipped into classic white sneakers.

However, it is Anand Ahuja’s reaction that won the hearts. The dad-to-be looked so happy in the picture. Sonam’s father and actor Anil Kapoor also dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

See post here:

Earlier today, they were spotted with Anil Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Patralekhaa, Mohit Marwah, and others in the city. Sonam is in the town for her husband Anand’s store launch.

While announcing her pregnancy, Sonam Kapoor shared photos with Anand on Instagram and wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

ALSO READ: PICS: Sonam Kapoor makes FIRST appearance since pregnancy announcement with Anand Ahuja