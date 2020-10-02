Sonam Kapoor flaunts her gorgeous look as she dolls up for an 'epic girls night' in London; WATCH

Sonam Kapoor is currently spending time in London with hubby Anand Ahuja. Amid the same, the gorgeous star dolled up for a fun girls night in the city and shared her look with fans on social media.

Actress is among the fashionistas in Bollywood. The gorgeous star never ceases to amaze her fans with her ability to rock a new fashion trend like a pro. From her red carpet looks to airport style, everything becomes the talk of the town. And recently, the gorgeous star put her best fashion foot forward in London as she stepped out for a girl night with her friends. For the same, Sonam put on her best attire and well, dolled up in the most beautiful way.

The actress shared how she got her makeup done before heading out for her girls night. Taking to her Instagram story, Sonam shared a video where she was seen flaunting her radiant glow while getting her makeup done. She is seen clad in a low neckline white blouse while her hair is neatly tucked away in a high bun. With perfect makeup, Sonam rocked black pants and a black and white long overcoat. To complete her look, she was seen sporting matching heels and a bag.

The actress shared the photos on social media of her complete look too after getting all dolled up for an epic night with her girls in London. She wrote, "On my way to an epic girls night.. just under 6 of us... and I’m so excited I can take this gorgeous evening coat out by @mariamalsibai autumn is here and so is coat season!"

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's look:

Meanwhile, Sonam has been in London over the past few weeks amid the ongoing pandemic. She had jetted off with husband Anand Ahuja after spending a while in India. Over the past few days, Sonam has been missing her family and she shared a photo of her sister Rhea Kapoor on social media. The actress was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.

