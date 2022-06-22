Sonam Kapoor, flowers, food & greenery: Rhea Kapoor's post missing London is all things aesthetic; PICS

Anil Kapoor's daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor is already missing her sister Sonam Kapoor and her perfect moments spent in London. Rhea was in London as the mommy-to-be Sonam was celebrating her 37th birthday and also her baby shower. Rhea shared a few glimpses of her trip to London and also a dinner table loaded with yummy food. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Rhea wrote: “Miss that perfect London Summer light and also @sonamkapoor.” Her Instagram post shows Rhea spending fun time in the luscious green beauty of London, tempting food, and beautiful flowers.

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor share an extremely close-knit relationship and are also active on social media. On her trip to London, Rhea had shared glimpses of her fun time with sister including celebrations of her birthday and the baby shower. A few days back, Rhea had posted pictures of Sonam’s baby shower including the aesthetic décor, beautiful flowers, and cheesecake on her Instagram stories. Sonam Kapoor had also mentioned the stories on her Instagram.

She had also shared a picture with Sonam in which the sisters were seen having a gala time. Sharing the photos, Rhea captioned them: "Rock up to the best meal of the trip like… (So far)." In the first click, the mommy-to-be Sonam was seen flaunting her baby bump as she wore athleisure with a casual black shirt and a long coat. Rhea, on the other hand, looked like a boss lady, she donned a white shirt and blue pantsuit.

Rhea Kapoor is the second child of Anil and Sunita Kapoor, who started her career as a film producer with Rajshree Ojha's film Aisha in 2010. She has also produced movies like Veere Di Wedding and Khoobsurat. Also, Rhea is the owner of the fashion line Rheson alongside her sister Sonam Kapoor.

To note, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had announced their pregnancy in March this year with a sweet post that read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you, the couple wrote."

Sonam and Anand will be welcoming their first child in August.