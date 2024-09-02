Sonam Kapoor gears up to face camera for first time after son Vayu’s birth: ‘I love being an actor and…’

Sonam Kapoor hasn’t shot for any film since her pregnancy and maternity break. The actress was last seen in the 2023 movie Blind, which was shot before her pregnancy. Now, Sonam is gearing up to face the camera for the first time after her son Vayu’s birth. She recently shared her excitement about the upcoming project and expressed her love for acting.

In a recent statement, Sonam Kapoor expressed her feelings about shooting her first project post her pregnancy. She said, “I’m super excited to face the camera again post my pregnancy. I love being an actor and I love living so many interesting characters through my profession.” Sonam mentioned that she was captivated by human beings and she also shared her love for playing different roles. She stated that she was looking forward to the project.

Sonam further revealed that she will begin filming for it in early 2025. She added that she wouldn’t be able to talk much about the project until the official announcement. “It’s a big project. That’s all I can say right now,” she concluded. While the details are under wraps, it has been learned that it will be a streaming project on a global platform.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja celebrated their son Vayu’s second birthday on August 20, 2024. She posted a heartwarming wish for her little one on Instagram. Sonam wrote, “My baby turns two today!!! Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet, precious Vayu!”

Expressing her happiness at being Vayu’s mother, she continued, “Being your mom is the greatest gift I could ever receive. You’ve filled our lives with so much joy, laughter, and wonder. Every day with you is an adventure filled with your boundless curiosity, your infectious laughter, and your sweet, loving nature. You’ve brought so much light and happiness into our world, making every moment more beautiful and every relationship stronger.”

Sonam also mentioned how Vayu had impacted her family. She stated, “You’ve deepened the love between your dadaa and me in ways we never imagined, and you’ve brought pure, unfiltered joy to everyone who loves you—your nani and nana, dadi and baba, kaaa masa, Masi, Anki chachu and harsh mamu.”

