Sonam Kapoor gets all emotional and teary-eyed as she remembers designer friend Rohit Bal during ramp walk; WATCH

Sonam Kapoor recently graced a fashion show with her stunning presence. As she walked the ramp, the actress was seen getting emotional and teary-eyed while remembering her friend and late fashion designer Rohit Bal during the show.

In the video, Sonam Kapoor can be seen walking the ramp and getting into tears as she remembered Rohit Bal. It was quite an emotional moment.

See the video here:

For those unaware, Rohit Bal passed away on November 1, 2024 after battling a prolonged illness. He was 63. Bal had been suffering from a heart ailment since last year and was admitted to the intensive care unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in November 2023 due to complications arising from his pre-existing cardiac condition.

Earlier in 2023, he had made a comeback to work and showcased his final collection at Lakmé India Fashion Week last month in Delhi. During the show, he stumbled on the ramp, raising concerns among fans about his health.

Following his demise, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) shared a heartfelt condolence message.

"We mourn the passing of legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion and inspired generations," the FDCI wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of the fashion icon.

The post further added, "His legacy of artistry, innovation, and forward-thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace, GUDDA."

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in May 2018, and the couple welcomed their son, Vayu, on August 20, 2022.

The actress has been part of several notable films, including Saawariya, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi-6, Mausam, Raanjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding, and Neerja. Her most recent appearance was in the OTT film Blind. Up next, she is set to star in a film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel Battle for Bittora, which Anil Kapoor Films Company is producing.