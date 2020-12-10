Sonam Kapoor gets into festive mood as she gives us a sneak peek of her Christmas tree; Take a look

Sonam Kapoor is currently in London with Anand Ahuja. The gorgeous star shared a glimpse of how she is prepping for Christmas this year and left all her fans excited.

Christmas is around the corner and Bollywood celebs have already started getting into the celebratory mode as many have been busy decorating their houses for celebration. Speaking of this, has also joined the bandwagon of all the celebs getting ready to celebrate the season of perpetual hope and joy. The gorgeous star is currently in London with husband Anand Ahuja and often, celebrates every festival with fervour and joy. From Halloween to Diwali, Sonam loves to prep her house for festivals and now, she is getting ready for Christmas.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a sneak peek of how she has decked up the Christmas tree at her house. In the photo, we can see Sonam sitting at a distance and clicking the decked up tree. We can also spot lights, buntings, stars and bells adorning the Christmas tree at Sonam and Anand's house. The star sat comfortably as she admired the decoration of the tree for the upcoming winter festival. We also got a glimpse of the beautiful flowers kept on Sonam's table for her.

In the photo, we also saw the current book Sonam was reading on her table. Well, surely, Sonam is all set to welcome Christmas with open arms as she set up her tree at her and Anand's house.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's photo:

Meanwhile, recently, Sonam shared a post regarding the Farmers' protest with Anand Ahuja. She even shared Anand's take on supporting the Farmers' demands. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in Dulquer Salmaan co-starrer The Zoya Factor. She will now be seen as a part of the Netflix film, AK VS AK starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead. The trailer was recently shared on social media by Sonam as well as others part of the crew.

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram

