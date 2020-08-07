  • facebook
Sonam Kapoor gets a kiss from hubby Anand Ahuja as he reminisces his birthday celebrations in London; PHOTO

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan, and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding.
We all know that ahead of Anand Ahuja’s birthday, wifey and Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor had started a countdown on Instagram wherein she used to record videos talking about Anand’s favourite things, and on his birthday, Sonam organized a quiet post-card worthy picnic for her husband in the garden. And today, an emotional Anand took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for Sonam while he shared a photo from his birthday celebrations and alongside the photo, his caption read, “#TBT to this time last week #everydayphenomenal…”

Soon after, Sonam Kapoor left a lovey dovey comment on Anand’s post as she wrote, “Love You.” Also, Sonam’s mother, Sunita Kapoor, was also all hearts for Anand’s post. Well, for all those who don’t know, Sonam Kapoor made sure to make Anand’s quarantine birthday special as she organized a picnic at the Notting Hill in London. Also, post the celebrations, Anand thanked Sonam and also wrote, “I only wish that everyone would be blessed to have someone in their lives that makes them feel as special as Sonam Kapoor does me ... I only hope I could do the same for her. #everydayphenomena

Sonam Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in May 2018, and after quarantining in India for several months, Sonam and Anand jetted off to London. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan, and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#TBT to this time last week #everydayphenomenal

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on

Credits :Instagram

