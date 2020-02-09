Sonam Kapoor gets nostalgic as Akshay Kumar’s PadMan clocks 2 years of release; Calls it a humbling experience

As PadMan completes 2 years, Sonam Kapoor shares a nostalgic video remembering her journey as Pari in the Akshay Kumar starrer.

starrer PadMan came as a clutter-breaking film in 2018. Moving aside from action dramas and comedies, delivered a hard-hitting and impactful performance in the film. The household drama came with an important social message tagged along which laid stress upon women menstrual hygiene. Urban cities have become open-minded and forward. However, small villages in the lesser developed parts of the country still confine themselves to the old and unscientific norms. Many still consider the menstrual cycle in females to be a stigma or a disease.

PadMan clears that stigma and follows the story of Laxmikant, who crosses all boundaries and invents a machine to make affordable sanitary pads and raise awareness about menstrual hygiene when he finds his wife using a dirty cloth during that time of the month. His village declares him as a mad man until he works day and night, returning with the prestigious Padma Shri Award. The film hit the screens on February 9, 2018. As it completes 2 years today, , who played Pari in the film, shared a nostalgic video reminiscing her journey.

Check it out:

The film is based on real-life Padma Shri awardee, Arunachalam Muruganantham, the original Pad Man, who was invited to New York where he addressed hundreds of foreigners and gave a speech at the UNICEF. The film extends gratitude to him where Akshay Kumar plays the protagonist. Radhika Apte plays his wife Gayatri while Sonam is seen as Pari. Directed by R. Balki, PadMan was named as the Best Film on Other Social Issues at the 66th National Film Awards.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey NOT a remake of Veeram anymore

Credits :Instagram

Read More