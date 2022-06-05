Sonam Kapoor gets a sweet compliment from hubby Anand Ahuja as the mom-to-be enters third trimester

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja make one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ever since the lovebirds tied the knot on 8th May 2018, they have been in the spotlight. Both Sonam and Anand are quite expressive about their love for each other, and do not shy away from social media PDA. Fans too swoon over the couple and keep on coming back for more glimpses of their life together. For the unversed, Sonam and Anand are soon going to embrace parenthood as they gear up to welcome their first child in a few months. As Sonam steps foot in the third trimester of her pregnancy, she received a sweet compliment from her hubby.

Sonam and Anand are currently in Italy where they are enjoying some quality time together on their ‘baby moon’. Last night, Sonam put up a slew of stories treating fans to sneak-peeks of their holiday in Tuscany. Sharing the view from her stay in one such video, Sonam thanked Anand for the holiday as she wrote, “Love You @Anandahuja Thank You for organizing the best baby moon”.

Soon, Anand shared this story on his Instagram space and wrote a sweet compliment for her. It read, “(red heart emoji) @sonamkapoor for being such a graceful pregnant person! Last stretch now!”

Last month, Sonam and Anand celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Wishing his wifey on the special day, Anand had written, "..the most giving, selfless, generous person in the world. Only kindness and wholeness in your soul. @sonamkapoor … you inspire me everyday. Happy anniversary my #EverydayPhenomenal."

In March this year, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. Sharing dreamy photos, the couple wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

