Sonam Kapoor gifts husband Anand Ahuja an outdoor picnic on his birthday and it's all things pretty; See PHOTO

Anand Ahuja is celebrating his birthday today and Sonam Kapoor has ensured he feels special all week. Taking to Instagram, Anand shared a glimpse of his birthday gifts from the actress and they will melt your heart.

Actress has been excited all week about her husband Anand Ahuja’s birthday and her Instagram handle is filled with videos of the actress celebrating him. From revealing his favourite things to his most adored cities, Sonam has been showering Anand with love all week. On his birthday too, Sonam ensured that she makes it a special day for the entrepreneur. As the couple is in London, they have been sharing updates about their shenanigans on social media with fans.

On Anand’s birthday today, he received two amazing gifts from wife Sonam. Taking to Instagram, excited Anand could not resist sharing a photo of his birthday gifts courtesy Sonam. In the beautiful photo, we could see Sonam posing right next to a gorgeously set up an outdoor picnic table in a garden outside their house in Notting Hill. Anand expressed his love for Sonam by capturing both his birthday gifts in the frame. Sonam could be seen smiling away as she turned muse for the birthday boy.

Anand shared the photo of Sonam and wrote, “Happening Right Now: my birthday gifts- @sonamkapoor & this outdoor picnic #everydayphenomenal #shotoniphoneSE.” As soon as Anand shared the photo, fans started showering love on him and Sonam. Since last evening, wishes have been pouring in for Anand on social media. Anil Kapoor also showered him with love and shared a couple of photos with him and Sonam as he wished him on his birthday. Currently, Sonam and Anand are in London and are spending time there.

Here is Sonam Kapoor’s photo clicked by Anand Ahuja on his birthday:

Credits :Instagram

