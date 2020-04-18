Sonam Kapoor gives a befitting reply to trolls who judge others on their workout, cooking videos amid lockdown

Today morning, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a note penned by sister RheaKapoor slamming those who judge others for working out and cooking amid lockdown; Read on

Ever since Ahuja and hubby Anand Ahuja have returned to India from London, they both have been in quarantine at Anand’s house in New Delhi. From baking to cooking, working out and turning hair dresser for Anand, this Neerja actress has been super busy and productive during her quarantine days. It was only yesterday that Sonam took to Instagram to share the method to baking vegan healthy cookies, and fans showered love on Sonam and her culinary skills. Also, Sonam’s mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja, too, left a comment on Sonam’s photo thanking her for cooking such yummy desserts and food for the family.

Now, today, Sonam reposted a message that her sister and producer, Rhea Kapoor, penned down on her Instagram, wherein Rhea talked about quarantine and how people should be allowed to do what they want to during this time, and should not judge them. Yes, by way of reposting Rhea’s note, Sonam gave a befitting reply to those who judge her or her industry colleagues for sharing glimpses of their cooking or home workouts. Alongside Rhea’s note, Sonam wrote, “Well said @rheakapoor . let people be, judginess is so not cool.”

Talking about the note, it read, “If people wanna work out during this time let them, if they want to bake and cook and make friggin eclairs from scratch let them, if they wanna stay in bed for 22 hours let them. If people wanna work from home 9-5 on zoom let them. Everyone let’s just be kind and good natured and considerate and loving. We should only feel gratitude if we are safe and surrounded by family. We are better than judgment and b****y comments and memes. Some days I feel productive, other days I want to just sleep. Some days I’m wise enough to feel grateful for my family and my life others I’m petty and cranky and I miss my friends and boyfriend. Let’s just make our homes and the world a better place. The last thing the world needs is negative energy because someone on your timeline went live cutting their boyfriends hair and for some odd reason it didn’t sit well with you. Chill. Skip to the next story and remember your blessings. If we all come out of this with a little more patience and empathy the world will be better for it. Peace.” On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan and the film didn’t perform well at the box office.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post where she bashed all the haters for judging people for working out or cooking amid quarantine:

ALSO READ: COVID 19: Here’s how Sonam Kapoor interacts with mom in law in self quarantine & we can relate

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×