Sonam Kapoor gives cutesy glimpse of son Vayu as she wishes ‘best brother-in-law’ on his birthday; see PHOTO

Sonam Kapoor is a diva. Beyond her on-screen persona, she never ceases to slay with head-turning, stylish public appearances. The actress is happily married to Anand Ahuja. The couple welcomed a son, Vayu last year. Since then, the Neerja actress has often seen sharing cute glimpses of her son and adorable family posts. A while ago, Sonam wished her brother-in-law’, Anant Ahuja while giving a cutesy glimpse of her little one.

Sonam Kapoor shares a cute glimpse of her son Vayu birthday post for brother-in-law

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a sweet birthday wish for her brother-in-law, Anant Ahuja. In the post, the actress shared an aww-so-cute photo of the birthday boy with her little munchkin, Vayu sitting on his lap, seemingly reading out a story for the kiddo from the storybook. The photo gives an endearing sight of the little one.

Sonam Kapoor, while sharing the post, captioned it, “Happy Happy Brithday to the best brother in law.. love you @ase_msb I hope Vayu learns from your curiosity, kindness and empathy. Love you (accompanied by smiling face with hearts emoji)."

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja's hearty reaction

The post shared by Sonam Kapoor left her husband Anand Ahuja in awe of it. The loving husband reacted to the post with red-heart eye emojis.

Fans react to the post

In addition to this, several fans and followers couldn’t stop gushing over the cutesy post. Minutes after the post was shared, fans swamped to the comments sections to leave their heart-melting comments. A fan wrote, “Best picture on the internet today”, and another fan commented, “Cutieeee, MashaAllah” A third fan wrote, “Shandar," while other internet users dropped red heart emojis in the comments section with Vayu’s name.

Sonam Kapoor on the work front

Speaking of Sonam Kapoor’s work front, the actress was recently seen gracing the screen in Shome Makhija’s, Blind. The film produced by Sujoy Ghosh was based on the namesake South Korean film. The film marked her first full-fledged role after nearly four years. Previously, she was seen in Abhishek Sharma’s directorial, The Zoya Factor.

Reportedly, the actress is currently busy working on the film based on a novel authored by Anuja Chauhan, Battle for Bittora.

