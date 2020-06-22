  1. Home
Sonam Kapoor gives a glimpse of hate messages she has been flooded with since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar are just some of the many celebs who have been flooded with hateful comments and messages since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.
With netizens boiling over the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and nepotism in Bollywood, star kids have been flooded with hate messages and are being blocked on social media. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar are just some of the many celebs who are flooded with hateful comments and messages. On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the messages she has been receiving after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. 

The actress shared screenshots of the unkind and cruel messages. One such message reads, "U all are responsible for his death..Hope you never find happiness. U r here only because of your dad remember that..hope one day you'll face same thing as his parents did..you all should cry for your children death (sic)." 

Another hate message read, "You are the worst kind of human alive." Another netizen said,"dumb bitch. wish u had died instead of him." Sonam also wrote that she has switched off her comments section as well as of her '64 year old parents' because she does not want them to go through this. 

Take a look at some of the messages Sonam hsa received so far: 

In a note to all her fans and followers on Sunday, Sonam lashed out at trolls saying how karma has a role to play. 

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor schools trolls for hateful comments, says 'everyone who is spouting hate it's your karma'

She wrote, "Karma is the biggest leveller. We are where we are because of our karmas and we are born and go through what we go through because of our karmas. Everyone who is spouting hate it's your karma. All of you are in my prayers. I thank god everyday for where I am and whom I'm born too. If you really knew what Hindu philosophy and Dharma is about you wouldn't be so foolish. You are just damaging your self and quality of life." 

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Does your Hindu philosophy teach you to insult other actors just to get 15 minutes of fame on KWK? Since you were born into wealth and your father was able to afford you a good education, then you should make use of it. You need to check your grammar. It should "born to" and NOT "born too." It's not without reason that you are being called Sodumb Kapoor. Sonam who?

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

So she means that she is born famous because of her "karma" basically... Tch tch Sonam!!.. See this is the reason people go to extremes while bashing nepos. You guys live in your own funny la la land Have some sense at least.

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

The trolls have lost their mind.

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Well said Sonam.

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

You are hopeless Sodumb!!! Along with brain you lack sensitivity!!!

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Isnt sharing their Insta handles on social media also equivalent to bullying? Does she not see the irony in her me-me-me narrative? Atleast blur the names, take the high road if it bothers her so much

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

Cry me a River Sodumb. So sad, Yet here you are alive and posting on social media but Sushant is gone for ever, oh I’m sorry you don’t know Sushant “Sushant who ?” Remember. Sushant the guy you all directly bullied. I have zero sympathy for a brat like you Sonam. Time to give you nepo kids taste of your own medicine. This pandemic has showed us there is more to life than stupid nepo kids movies. We will support new talent, independent movies, we will read, travel, give to charity, we will invest in experience not Spend a penny on your shallow nepo brats like you anymore !! I won’t even buy products if I see your face on it, this I swear! Everyone please go ahead and make your own bucket list of dreams like Sushant and lets honor him Any way we can <3

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

You asked for it and you deserved it. You're one dumb bimbo.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

You get what you give.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

dont worry sonam. this is all paid trolling. but dont pls speak on karma again

Anonymous 1 hour ago

You deserved it.... every single word. You can never understand the pain of losing someone. And on the top, you have the audacity to make fun of him. I curse you, rot in hell.

