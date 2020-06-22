Sonam Kapoor gives a glimpse of hate messages she has been flooded with since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar are just some of the many celebs who have been flooded with hateful comments and messages since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

With netizens boiling over the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and nepotism in Bollywood, star kids have been flooded with hate messages and are being blocked on social media. , , are just some of the many celebs who are flooded with hateful comments and messages. On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the messages she has been receiving after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The actress shared screenshots of the unkind and cruel messages. One such message reads, "U all are responsible for his death..Hope you never find happiness. U r here only because of your dad remember that..hope one day you'll face same thing as his parents did..you all should cry for your children death (sic)."

Another hate message read, "You are the worst kind of human alive." Another netizen said,"dumb bitch. wish u had died instead of him." Sonam also wrote that she has switched off her comments section as well as of her '64 year old parents' because she does not want them to go through this.

Take a look at some of the messages Sonam hsa received so far:

In a note to all her fans and followers on Sunday, Sonam lashed out at trolls saying how karma has a role to play.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor schools trolls for hateful comments, says 'everyone who is spouting hate it's your karma'

She wrote, "Karma is the biggest leveller. We are where we are because of our karmas and we are born and go through what we go through because of our karmas. Everyone who is spouting hate it's your karma. All of you are in my prayers. I thank god everyday for where I am and whom I'm born too. If you really knew what Hindu philosophy and Dharma is about you wouldn't be so foolish. You are just damaging your self and quality of life."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×