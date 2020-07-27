Sonam Kapoor gives a glimpse of her and hubby Anand Ahuja’s ‘Work From Home’ mood making us feel relatable

Sonam Kapoor has been spending time with her husband Anand Ahuja in London. The gorgeous star shared a glimpse of how she and Anand work from home and it will make you feel relatable.

It has been a while since the world has been safely staying at home amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Even Bollywood stars have been ensuring that they stay indoors with their loved ones and speaking of this, Sonam Kapoor is one of the actresses who has been making the most of this time. Sonam recently jetted off to London with hubby Anand Ahuja and ever since then, has been sharing how she is whiling away her time with him at home.

Recently, Sonam shared a selfie with Anand in which she gave her fans a glimpse of how she and Anand work from home. In the monochrome photo, we could see both Sonam and Anand twinning in black while working together. Sonam was seen opting for a more formal look in a white tee teamed up with black blazer and oversized spectacles. On the other hand, Anand was seen sporting a black turtleneck tee. The adorable duo seemed in a serious mood to work while staying indoors.

Sonam shared the photo on her Instagram story and wrote, “Work from Home.’ The actress has been gearing up to celebrate her husband Anand’s birthday. She has been sharing lists of his favourite things including cities that he loves and sneakers he adores. The gorgeous star is ensuring that she makes her hubby feel special ahead of his birthday coming up this week. Meanwhile, Sonam was last seen on the screen on The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. Since then, fans have been waiting to see her on screen.

Here is Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s selfie:

