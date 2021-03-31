Sonam Kapoor gives a glimpse of her comfy & casual street style look as she goes out and about in London.

Taking to the gram, Sonam Kapoor snapped a mirror selfie and flaunted her chic sartorial choice while going out and about in London.

may not be living in India at the moment, but the actress manages to make headlines quite often. For the unversed, Sonam is currently living in London with husband Anand Ahuja and the actress usually travels between Mumbai, Delhi and London. However, ever since the pandemic struck, Sonam has been staying in London due to travel restrictions.

On Tuesday, Sonam took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her street style look before she could step out in London. While the actress does not share much about her life in London, it was refreshing to see Sonam all dolled up for her outing. Taking to the gram, Sonam snapped a mirror selfie and flaunted her chic sartorial choice.

In the photo, the actress was seen wearing a long striped black and white dress. Keeping her look smart yet casual, the fashionista tied up her hair in a slick bun, donned a pair of shades and rocked a perfectly sized tan brown sling bag. She captioned the photo, "It's beautiful and warm today in London."

Check out Sonam's chic street style London look:

The actress is definitely missing her family back home and especially her sister Rhea Kapoor. She took to the gram to share a throwback photo with Rhea and captioned it, "Miss this face @rheakapoor." Rhea, too, dropped a tear drop emoji whereas dad Anil Kapoor commented with multiple hearts.

