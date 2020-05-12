Sonam Kapoor gives a good look at her palatial Delhi home with husband Anand Ahuja; See Pics

Sharing a series of photos, Sonam Kapoor gave a sneak peek of her bedroom, Anand's sneaker closet and their beautiful garden. Check out the photos below.

and Anand Ahuja have been locked down together in their Delhi home but looks like they are making the most out of it. On Monday, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress took to Instagram and gave us a good look at her palatial and expansive New Delhi home where she is currently staying with husband Anand and his family. Sharing a series of photos, Sonam gave a sneak peek of her bedroom, Anand's sneaker closet and their beautiful garden.

Titled 'Snapshots of Quarantine', Sonam also revealed what the couple's reading space looks like as well as an autographed set of the entire series of Will Smith's 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air'. Sonam also shared a happy photo of herself cooking up a storm in the kitchen and the Ahuja brother's doing Yoga in their garden. If you do want some inspiration to redo your bedroom, Sonam and Anand's bedroom is the perfect example as it is minimal and all-white.

Check out photos of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Delhi home below:

Just a few days ago, Sonam and Anand celebrated their second wedding anniversary on 8 May. Social media was flooded with wishes for the couple. The actress, too, poster her and Anand's first photo ever and wrote a detailed post expressing her feelings. "Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received," Sonam penned. Check out her anniversary post below:

What do you think about Sonam and Anand's Delhi abode? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×