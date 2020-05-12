Sonam Kapoor gives a good look at her palatial Delhi home with husband Anand Ahuja; See Pics
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been locked down together in their Delhi home but looks like they are making the most out of it. On Monday, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress took to Instagram and gave us a good look at her palatial and expansive New Delhi home where she is currently staying with husband Anand and his family. Sharing a series of photos, Sonam gave a sneak peek of her bedroom, Anand's sneaker closet and their beautiful garden.
Titled 'Snapshots of Quarantine', Sonam also revealed what the couple's reading space looks like as well as an autographed set of the entire series of Will Smith's 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air'. Sonam also shared a happy photo of herself cooking up a storm in the kitchen and the Ahuja brother's doing Yoga in their garden. If you do want some inspiration to redo your bedroom, Sonam and Anand's bedroom is the perfect example as it is minimal and all-white.
Check out photos of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Delhi home below:
Just a few days ago, Sonam and Anand celebrated their second wedding anniversary on 8 May. Social media was flooded with wishes for the couple. The actress, too, poster her and Anand's first photo ever and wrote a detailed post expressing her feelings. "Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received," Sonam penned. Check out her anniversary post below:
Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism. Thank you for being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. #everydayphenomenal
What do you think about Sonam and Anand's Delhi abode? Let us know in the comments below.
Anonymous 37 minutes ago
again !
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Its a height now, she has put her bedroom pics as well for the world. So desperate to showoff. We know sonam that after your flop career you are living life kingsize and your husband is rich.
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
Where is this house in Delhi ?
Anonymous 2 hours ago
It is humungous. Quarantine would be fun in such a big house. A welcome change from a cramped Mumbai.