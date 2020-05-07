Sonam Kapoor is glad as she receives a new gift from Anand Ahuja on the occasion of their wedding anniversary

Sonam Kapoor expresses how much she loves her husband Anand Ahuja after receiving a special gift from him amid the lockdown.

and her husband Anand Ahuja are currently residing in Delhi as a part of quarantine rules amid the COVID-19 lockdown period and making the most of their quarantine time doing some hilarious stuff which they keep sharing on their social media handles too. The couple has been winning hearts on the internet with their social media PDA. From baking cookies to working out, Sonam and Anand have been making the most of quarantining together. Sonam, on the other hand, has also been treating fans with some amazing throwback pictures on her Instagram.

Recently, Sonam was all hearts for Anand Ahuja and she even expressed how much she loves him. Sharing a video, where the Veere Di Wedding actress was holding a Nintendo switch which was gifted to her by her hubby on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, showing her excitement, Sonam wrote, "@AnandAhuja knows me too well. (heart emojis) Love you so much." From the video shared we can make out that Sonam is all set to binge on to Mario, Zelda and other games with her Nintendo switch during her quarantine period and her lockdown 3.0 is all sorted. For the uninitiated, Sonam tied the knot with Anand on 8 May 2018, in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai and the couple is celebrating their 2 year anniversary today.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulqueer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

