Sonam Kapoor is a goddess in off-white satin outfit as the mom-to-be turns muse with her baby bump; PIC

Sonam Kapoor has been slaying maternity fashion ever since she announced her pregnancy in March. Well, the fashionista left the internet in awe of her in the latest photoshoot where she dressed up in a stunning off-white satin outfit created by renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. As the mother-to-be turned muse for the designers, she flaunted her baby bump for a gorgeous shot.

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor turns muse for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

A few moments back, designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared Sonam Kapoor’s breathtaking picture on their Instagram space. Styled by the actress’ sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam looked absolutely divine in an off-white satin skirt embellished with pearls and sequins. She wore the skirt below a similar-hued multipaneled dress with a long trail, and is hand-embroidered with pearls. Sonam’s hair was also styled in a sleek bun with a middle parting as she adorned pearls on her head too. She opted for nude makeup to wrap up her look.

Sharing the photo, the designers wrote a sweet note for Sonam too. It read, ““We love this woman. Her relentless passion for fashion, which has always seen her change the game. Her fearless independence that makes her do it her own way every single time, with an energy that is infectious and warmth that infuses every interaction with joy. As you stand at the cusp of Motherhood, poised for a brand new journey, may every step see you grow ever stronger and more radiant. Wishing you Bliss, Beautiful One. We treasure you!”