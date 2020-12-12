Sonam Kapoor goes on 'polaroid date' with sleepy hubby Anand Ahuja and it's too adorable to miss; See PHOTO

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a cute selfie with her husband Anand Ahuja. The duo looked adorable as they relaxed with each other and Sonam bookmarked the date by clicking a selfie.

If there is one couple in Bollywood whose style always manages to leave the internet in awe, it is and Anand Ahuja. The duo never fails to win hearts with their adorable PDA and on top of that, their photos tend to go viral among the fans. Currently, both are away in London and spending time with each other. Often, they share photos with each other that give all a sneak peek into their lives in London and recently, while chilling with each other, Sonam shared a selfie.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sonam was goofing around with filters when she picked the polaroid one to click a selfie with her 'sleepy head' husband Anand Ahuja. The cute photo captures Anand with his closed eyes while Sonam could be seen leaning on her hubby. She is seen sporting a pair of spectacles and looking quite relaxed while sitting with her husband and chilling in London. The filter clicked the selfie as a polaroid with the date on it printed as '11/12/2020.'

Recently, Sonam had shared a cute childhood photo with Rhea Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor on social media and left fans gushing over the siblings.

Take a look at Sonam and Anand's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. The film got a lukewarm response at the box office. But, Sonam and Dulquer were loved. Now, she will be seen in a Netflix film, AK vs AK starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. The trailer featured Sonam being kidnapped by Kashyap and Anil searching for her

