Sonam Kapoor goes the throwback way in birthday wish for Swara Bhasker: May your voice only amplify with time

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to shower birthday love on her Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker. As Swara turned a year older, Sonam shared throwback photos from her wedding with her friend and penned a sweet note.

Actress Swara Bhasker, who is known for her feisty avatars on screen, has turned a year older today and on her birthday, wishes continue to pour in from fans, friends and family. Speaking of this, Sonam's best friend from showbiz, also has poured in her good wishes on social media. To send love to Swara all the way from London, Sonam dug out the sweetest throwback photos from her wedding ceremonies and shared it on social media with a heartfelt message.

Taking to her handle, Sonam shared two photos in which she and Swara can be seen having a blast during her wedding functions. In the first photo, Sonam and Swara are seen together posing with mehendi on their palms. In the second photo, Rhea Kapoor, Swara can be seen posing with the happy bride Sonam. The cute throwback photos gave fans a glimpse of their bond together. With the photos, Sonam also wrote a heartfelt message for Swara on her birthday.

Sonam wrote, "Dear Behen, we just spoke a day before and I realised that our friendship is a godsend. Sakshi, Bindiya and Chandrika... of every person you’ve essayed, my favourite remains the one you are off-screen. May your voice only amplify with time, love you lots. Happy happy birthday, Swaru. @reallyswara." Swara was quick to respond to Sonam's wish. She wrote, "Love you so much Sonammmmmmmmm! You are the bestest."

Meanwhile, Sonam has been spending time in London with hubby Anand Ahuja. She often shares glimpses from her life in London with Anand on social media. On the work front, Sonam will be seen in a thriller film titled Blind. It is helmed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. It has been shot in Scotland and the release date is yet to be announced.

