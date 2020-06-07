Sonam Kapoor has her bags packed & is all set to travel post lockdown; Fans ask if she is coming to Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor treats fans with a throwback picture where the actress looks gorgeous with her bags all packed and is all set to fly somewhere.

is spending her quarantine period with her husband Anand Ahuja in Delhi. From cooking together to working out, Sonam and Anand have been giving major couple goals amid lockdown. The two have been lighting up the Internet with their candid selfies and uber-cute videos. But the actress who is far away from her family and home is missing her friends, sister Rhea Kapoor, mommy Sunita Kapoor and dad Anil Kapoor and has now and then expressed her feelings by sharing throwback pictures with them on her social media accounts.

Sonam is dying to go to Mumbai where her family and friends are but due to the lockdown, she is not been able to. Recently, The Zoya Factor actress shared a throwback picture of her which was clicked at an airport. In the photo shared, we can see Sonam all dressed up and ready to fly off somewhere. Donning a white dress with a black shrug, the Veere Di Wedding actress looks pretty wearing her glasses with her hair tied like a pony and is dragging a suitcase along. Sharing this picture, Sonam wrote, "All my bags are packed and I’m ready to go..... somewhere.. anywhere I miss travelling."

(Also Read: After Kareena Kapoor, ‘Veere’ Sonam Kapoor indulges in self care as she takes to masking amid quarantine; PIC)

While we wonder what would be Sonam's first travel destination post-COVID -19, fans have been suggesting to her some places where she can go. While the majority are requesting the actress to come to Mumbai where her family and friends are, some are asking her to come to China, New Zealand and various other places. According to what will be Sonam's first destination post Coronavirus lockdown? Tell us in the comments below!

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×