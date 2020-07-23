  1. Home
Sonam Kapoor has THIS to say about Alia Bhatt, Shaheen’s gorgeous selfie and we couldn’t agree more

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt have been spending time together. The Bhatt sisters shared a selfie on social media that left Sonam Kapoor completely awestruck. Here’s how Sonam reacted to Alia and Shaheen’s latest photo.
If there is one sister duo that always manages to leave fans in awe over their bond, it is Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. The Bhatt sisters often leave the internet in awe when they share photos with each other. Recently, Alia and Shaheen dropped a gorgeous selfie on social media while enjoying a pretty pink sunset. While the photo surely won the hearts of fans, Alia and Shaheen’s smile won over Sonam Kapoor too. Sonam, who often leaves sweet comments on their posts, once again expressed her love for the Bhatt duo.

Taking to the comment section of Alia’s photo, Sonam expressed how much she loved the duo and shared 3 heart emoticons. In the photo, Alia and Shaheen could be seen enjoying a gorgeous sunset while spending time with each other. Dressed in casuals and sans make up, Alia and Shaheen looked pretty in the photo and with the backdrop of the pink sky, their selfie surely grabbed the attention. Sonam could not resist and left a sweet comment with heart emojis. 

Sonam wrote, “You Guys,” with 3 heart emoticons and expressed her love for Alia and Shaheen’s photo. Apart from Sonam, even Alia and Shaheen’s mom was all hearts for her daughter's photo. 

Here is Sonam’s comment on Alia and Shaheen’s photo:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

pink sunset and a cool breeze thoroughly enjoyed by two sweet peas

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) on

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Alia and Shaheen were spending time together and often used to treat fans with adorable photos. On the other hand, Sonam has jetted off to London with her husband Anand Ahuja and has been sharing updates on social media with her fans. Be it spending time with Anand or working from home together, Sonam often leaves fans in awe of how she is making the best use of the lockdown time with her husband. 

