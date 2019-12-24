Sonam Kapoor has the sweetest wish for Anil Kapoor on his birthday; Says 'Happy 21'

As Anil Kapoor turns a year older, on the occasion of his birthday, Sonam Kapoor and her family had a birthday bash for the actor.

is quite active on social media. The actress updates her fans with the titbit of her life. From sharing her events look to sharing pictures with hubby Anand Ahuja, the actress never fails to impress her fans. Today, actor and Sonam Kapoor's father Anil Kapoor turns a year older. On the occasion of his birthday, Sonam Kapoor and her family had a birthday bash for the actor. Sonam has shared a few pictures and videos from the bash on her Instagram story.

In the first video, we can see birthday boy Anil Kapoor cutting the birthday cake and Sonam who is shooting her father is shouting Happy 21. Anil Kapoor looks elated and young as always in the video. She wrote, "Love you daddy." In the second video which is actually a boomerang, Anil Kapoor is blowing off the candles on his cake. She wrote, "Hahahaha Happy 21 @anilskapoor." She has also shared a picture with her sister Rhea Kapoor writing, "Love you" and pictures of the desert that is the birthday cake which Sonam is all set to dig in.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam's last release was The Zoya Factor directed by Abhishek Sharma that hit the screens on September 20. The film is a light adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name. It features Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman in the lead, where Sonam plays Zoya, a young advertising executive who becomes the good luck charm for India's cricket team during the World Cup.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Check out THESE rare pictures of Mr.India actor

Credits :Instagram

Read More