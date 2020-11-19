Sonam Kapoor is having a good hair day and she just can't stop posing for PHOTOS; Take a look

Sonam Kapoor is currently in Dubai with her husband Anand Ahuja. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

’s fashion game is always on point and multiple instances prove the same. Her red carpet appearances have always caught our attention and the same goes for her pictures on social media. Her sartorial fashion choices are always something to look forward too. While we await some news about her upcoming movie Blind, the Saawariya star keeps us posted with whatever is happening in her life from time to time. For the unversed, she is currently in the UAE.

It is from there that Sonam has shared a few pictures on her Instagram story sometime back. The stunning beauty has got her hair nicely done and proudly flaunts it while posing for the camera. We cannot move forward without having mentioned the cool black blazer she is wearing along with a pair of blue jeans. The Veere Di Wedding actress aces her makeup like a pro with bronzed cheeks, glossy pink lip colour, and green kohl-rimmed eyes.

Check out the pictures below:

Earlier last week, Sonam Kapoor also celebrated Diwali with husband Anand Ahuja in Dubai itself. A few days back, the actress celebrated yet another milestone as she completed 13 years in the industry. For the unversed, she made her debut in Bollywood with Saawariya in 2007. The movie helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali also marked the debut of . Sonam last featured in The Zoya Factor co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. She will start working on her next project which is the Hindi remake of the movie Blind.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor admiring her modern gold bling in these PHOTOS in a black OOTD is every girl ever

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×