Sonam Kapoor is ‘Highly eccentric’ reveals sis Rhea as she shares THROWBACK PIC from the Kapoor archives

It is only natural for ’s younger sister, Rhea Kapoor, to miss her as Sonam is in New Delhi with hubby Anand Ahuja and given the current lockdown amid the Coronavirus pandemic, we are sure that Rhea doesn’t even know as to when she will get to see her sister. And therefore, Rhea, producer of Veery Di Wedding, and Sonam’s stylish, shared a throwback photo on social media with Sonam, and in the photo, Sonam is seen tightly holding onto sister Rhea and alongside the photo, Rhea wrote, “Partner in everything. Highly eccentric and uncontrollable? Yes. But delightful, loving, protective, generous and loyal and best friend for life. #bigsister #muse.”

Soon after, Sonam's husband, Anand Ahuja, left a comment that read, “Double trouble ... In the cutest way possible." Sonam also dropped a comment. She wrote: "Look at the way I'm holding you." That said, as we speak, since all of us are in quarantine, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been cooking up a storm in the kitchen at her in-laws house as she has been cooking for the family. From baking desserts to cooking Chinese, continental and just about every cuisine, this Neerja actress has been showing off her culinary skills. Also, Sonam has been working out indoors with hubby Anand Ahuja and we totally love to see them together.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Duquer Salmaan, and next, Sonam will be seen in the Hindi remake of Blind and also, the Neerja actress will be reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the sequel to Veery Di Wedding.

Check out Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor's throwback photo here:

