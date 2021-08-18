Sonam Kapoor holds Anand Ahuja close as sister Rhea Kapoor gets married; See emotional pic

It has been quite a happening weekend for Anil Kapoor and his family as Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with his long time boyfriend Karan Boolani on August 14. And while the celebrations are on, treated fans with a beautiful emotional pic of herself from the wedding as she saw her sister take the plunge and start a new phase of life.

To note, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to Instagram and shared a couple of pics of herself posing with Anand Ahuja. The Veere Di Wedding actress was a sight to behold in her sea green coloured Anarkali style suit with heavy work around the neck which she had paired with a peach coloured dupatta and stunning jewellery. On the other hand, Anand complemented her well in his grey and white outfit. While they made a regal couple, it was one pic that grabbed the attention wherein Sonam was seen holding Anand close as she got emotional watching Rhea getting married to the love of her life. Her emotions spoke volumes about her unconditional bond with Rhea. The Neerja actress captioned the post with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s post:

To note, Rhea and Karan, who have been dating for over a decade, tied the knot in an intimate wedding that took place at Anil Kapoor’s residence. The wedding was attended by family and close friends. The wedding ceremony was followed by a wedding bash for the loved ones and the social media has been abuzz with Rhea and Karan’s wedding pics.

