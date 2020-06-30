Sonam Kapoor hopes reports of new Swine Flu in China aren’t true; Says ‘Wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy’

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to react to the news of the discovery of a new Swine Flu in China. The actress expressed her concerns over it and shared it is one of the most difficult things she has been through.

2020 brought one of the worst viruses to hit humankind in Coronavirus pandemic. COVID 19 pandemic affected various countries and in India too, cases are on the rise. Amid this, a day back, reports of a new Swine Flu’s discovery with pandemic potential in China came in and left the world worried. Expressing concern over the same, shared her thoughts about it and wished that the reports of this new Swine Flu from China turned out to be false.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared that she has experienced a version of Swine Flu in her life and wished that reports of its discovery in China weren’t true. Sonam shared that she has been through it once in her life and called it as ‘one of the most difficult things’ she has gone through. The Zoya Factor star also said that she would not wish it to anyone. Sharing the news on her Instagram story, the actress expressed concerns over New Swine Flu discovery.

Sonam wrote, “I’ve had a version of the swine flu...I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve gone through. I hope this isn’t true.” Along with this, she shared a report of the discovery of Swine Flu in China with pandemic potential.

Here is Sonam Kapoor’s reaction on new Swine Flu in China:

To note, Sonam had reportedly tested positive with Swine Flu back in 2015 while she was shooting for a film in Gujarat. Meanwhile, Sonam has been spending time at home with her husband Anand Ahuja. They had returned to Mumbai prior to Sonam’s birthday and since then, have been spending time with family at home amid the COVID 19 lockdown.

