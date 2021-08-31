Sonam Kapoor & husband Anand Ahuja’s long distance love blossoms through video calls; WATCH

and husband Anand Ahuja are all for fighting the long-distance relationship blues. Even if they are miles away, with Sonam in India and Anand in London, the two are committed to spending time together. Last night, Sonam took to Instagram and gave fans a glimpse into Anand and her relationship, as the two of them connected on a video call. As Sonam recorded the video call, one could see Anand on the other side of the screen. Towards the end of the video, Sonam faces the camera, and simply says, ‘relationship’.

Earlier yesterday, Sonam Kapoor posted a sweet picture featuring herself and husband Anand on her Instagram handle. In the picture, the two of them are seen holding each other in an embrace, while they look at each other. The couple is dressed stunningly, with Anand donning a black suit and Sonam gracefully carrying a bubble gum pink dress. Posting this picture on the photo-sharing app, Sonam wrote, “I miss you terribly…can’t wait to see you.” She also added their personal couple hashtag #everydayphenomenal. Anand commented on the post too, which read, “Cute! You look so @sonamkapoor and I look like I don’t know what I’m doing”.

Anand had recently flown in from London to be a part of Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding with Karan Boolani. Sonam shared some beautiful clicks featuring herself and Anand from the wedding, with both of them looking royal and regal as ever. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on 8th May 2018.

