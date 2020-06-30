  1. Home
Sonam Kapoor indulges in some lockdown self care as she shares a photo with husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a photo with husband Anand Ahuja while she flaunts her face mask and gives fans a glimpse into what do her lockdown evenings look like.
14335 reads Mumbai
Everyone has been trying to keep themselves entertained while at home and well, rightly so. This time at home has given everyone a chance to indulge in some self-care, spending some time doing things that we wouldn't do otherwise, and so many other things for that matter. Though this time is definitely not a vacation given the things that have been going around us, it does look like a good time to make the most of it since there is very little we can do. And so, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja seems to have been having quality time with Anand Ahuja and family while at home.

Sonam recently returned to Mumbai as she was in New Delhi, however, she was in time for her birthday and spent it with her near and dear ones in a small celebration. And now, the actress went on to share a photo from her lockdown evening with husband Anand and while they do look cute together, what has our attention is that face mask of hers and how she has this huge smile on her face while at it. Her caption too has managed to grab our attention and rightly so.

Meanwhile, Sonam has been in the news recently post her views about nepotism and other things, and that in turn, lead to the actress being slammed for so many reasons. None the less, she decided to not take to trolls and instead, chose to give them back with a post she shared earlier. In fact, she has also restricted comments on her social media in order to keep trolls away. On the work front, she does have a biopic coming up ahead, however, there is very little known about it just yet.

