Sonam Kapoor introduces Anand Ahuja to her cutest co star from her film 'Blind'; Here's what happened next

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been spending time together in Glasgow, Scotland amid the shoot of the actress' next film, Blind. Amid this, Sonam made Anand meet her co-star from the film and he was in complete awe with it.

Over the past few weeks, has been working hard in Scotland to ace the character of her next film, Blind. The actress began shooting for her next film as the New Year began and ever since, has been in Scotland. Recently, Anand Ahuja also joined his wife in Scotland to be with her. While Anand and Sonam shared a sneak peek of their Glasgow shenanigans on social media, recently, the actress introduced her husband to her cutest co-star in Blind and well, the meeting seems to have gone really for him.

Taking to his Instagram story, Anand dropped a glimpse of his meeting with Sonam's co-star from Blind, a cute little guide dog. In the photo, we could see Sonam and Anand spending time with the canine on the streets of Glasgow in the UK. Sonam and Anand could be seen twinning in black as they chilled with the guide dog in Scotland. The two were also seen sporting masks as they headed out together. The adorable photos of Anand chilling with Sonam's co-star from her next are sure to leave you in awe.

Sharing the photos, Anand wrote, "Finally met Gia's guide dog Elsa. #Blind @sonamkapoor @shomemak." Gia is the name of Sonam's character in the film. Since Sonam is playing a blind police officer, she has a guide dog with her in the film.

Take a look at Sonam and Anand:

Meanwhile, Sonam will be seen playing the role of a cop who is visually challenged and is in search of a serial killer in Blind. The film is helmed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. It is expected to release in 2021. The shoot of the same is currently going on in Glasgow. For the same, Sonam also trained to play a visually challenged person.

Credits :Anand Ahuja Instagram

