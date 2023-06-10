Sonam Kapoor is a doting mother as she looks lovingly at baby Vayu in NEW PIC shared by Anand Ahuja

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday yesterday, and wishes for the Neerja actress flooded in on social media. She rang in her birthday in London with her hubby Anand Ahuja and their baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. On Friday morning, Anand Ahuja shared a picture of Sonam Kapoor in her PJs, holding baby Vayu in her arms, surrounded by balloons. Looks like Anand surprised her with balloons as soon as she woke up on her birthday. Post that, in the evening, he dropped another picture of Sonam dressed up in a white ethnic outfit, looking lovingly at their son Vayu. In his post, Anand gushed over her, calling the actress an ‘angel on earth’.

Anand Ahuja shares a picture of Sonam Kapoor looking lovingly at their son Vayu

In the picture shared by Anand Ahuja, baby Vayu is seen lying on the bed, while Sonam sat next to him, and looked at him with love and joy. She is seen wearing a white kurta with golden embellishment, paired with a churidar and dupatta, while Vayu is also seen in a white ethnic outfit. The picture gives a glimpse of their room, and it is simply beautiful! In his caption, Anand Ahuja mentioned Sonam’s most amazing qualities and wrote that he and Vayu are so lucky to have her love and care every day.

“Evenings like this … ‘Um Vayu’ @sonamkapoor … You’re an angel on earth - full of kindness, empathy, knowledge and perspective. We’re so lucky to have your care & love every moment of every day. Happy Birthday, my Jaan. @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents,” wrote Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor commented, “Thanks for making my birthday so special,” further adding in another comment, “Love you so so much.” Check out the post below!

Anil Kapoor’s post on daughter Sonam Kapoor’s birthday

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor missed his daughter Sonam as she was in London. In his post for her daughter’s birthday, Anil Kapoor wrote, “A big piece of my heart is in London and I'm missing her a little extra today…Sonam, your love, generosity and sheer presence fills our hearts, and our home feels empty without it. Miss you, Anand and my favorite little man Vaayu so much! It's bittersweet to feel that the only way I can have you back here is on sets doing what you love, so now I'm just waiting for that...Here’s wishing my amazing daughter a very Happy Birthday! There’s so much about you I’m in awe of everyday! Come back soon!!! Love you!”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Here’s how Sonam Kapoor reacted after BFF Swara Bhasker announced her first pregnancy