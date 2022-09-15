Sonam Kapoor is going to be a 'fun' mom, says Swara Bhasker: She'll have many stories to tell about the baby
Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker have starred in many movies together.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently on the ninth cloud as the duo welcomed their first child, a baby boy on August 20th, 2022. The lovebirds tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony and announced their pregnancy in March 2022 on their social media. Now, Swara Bhasker who shares a close bond with the newly turned mommy heaped praises on her and said that she is really going to be a 'fun' mother.
In a recent chat with News 18, Swara said: “I think Sonam and Anand are both going to make great parents. Sonam is going to make for a really fun mom. She is also a really funny person and she has a way of saying things the way it is — Sonam unfiltered is the most entertaining thing you will ever find. So I am sure she is going to have lots of stories to tell us (about the baby)," she added. Further, the Tanu Weds Manu actress said that she has not met Sonam yet because she had COVID-19. "I was like let me recover. I was telling her that I am the safest person now, full of antibodies," Swara said.
Swara Bhasker and Sonam Kapoor have been friends for years. They often address each other as sisters. While the two have worked together in films like Raanjhanaa (2013), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) they share a great friendship behind the screen as well. They were last seen together in Veere Di Wedding (2018) and also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. It was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara will feature next in Jahaan Chaar Yaar and Mrs. Falani.
