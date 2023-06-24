Sonam Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor share candid moment; Rhea Kapoor drops glimpses from their London diaries

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja live in London with their son Vayu. Just a few days ago, Sonam celebrated her birthday with them in London, and we got to see some stunning pictures from the celebration. Now, a few weeks later, Sonam has been joined in London by her sister Rhea Kapoor, and their cousin Janhvi Kapoor, and they are all having a ball of a time together. On Saturday, Rhea shared glimpses from their London diaries, which give a sneak peek of their happy moments, the delicious food they had, and the beautiful places they went to.

Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s pictures from London

Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from London. The first one shows Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor sharing a candid, happy moment. The Kapoor sisters are seen seated next to each other at a bistro in London, and they are all smiles, while Sonam is seen laughing at something. Janhvi looks beyond gorgeous in a full-sleeved white ribbed knit dress, and has her hair left open. Meanwhile, Sonam looks radiant in a bright orange dress with a deep V-neckline. She is seen wearing golden earrings, and she looks mesmerizing! The next picture shows a beautiful view of the street with buildings on both sides, while another picture gives a glimpse of the lip-smacking food that they ordered.

The next picture shows the huge dining table at Sonam and Anand’s house in London, decorated with candles, roses, flowers, and the menu placed on each plate. The last one is a video that features not just Rhea, but also her husband Karan Boolani. Sharing the pictures and video, Rhea wrote, “Sweet Summer Solstice at 7 pm. #londonbynight.” Janhvi Kapoor dropped a heart emoji on the post. Meanwhile, Rhea also shared Sonam and Janhvi’s picture on her Instagram story and wrote, “Kapoor girl smiley pics with no eyes currently visible

In other news, a few days ago, it was reported that Sonam Kapoor will be exclusively managed by the boutique agency YRF Talent. This development made Sonam the first actress YRF signed whom they did not launch. The actress' return will begin with two tentpole projects, details of which are currently under wraps.

