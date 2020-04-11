Sonam Kapoor joins Katrina Kaif as she shows off her baking skills while in quarantine; see PHOTO

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media as she shared a photo while she got busy with baking. Check out the photo right here.

Bollywood celebrities are trying their best to keep busy in the current lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. While a lot of them have taken to home improvement, a good amount are entering their kitchens and whipping up tasty dishes and sharing it with their fans on social media. The pretty actress seems to have joined the celeb brigade when it comes to cooking. It was yesterday itself, that shared a fun video with sister Isabelle Kaif and soon after, came Sonam's post as well.

Sonam, who returned from London last month with her husband Anand Ahuja, went into self-isolation for a period of two weeks. Now out of it, she is trying her hand at baking some goodies for her family. The actress recently posted a picture on social of herself baking a yummy looking chocolate almond cake. This is also not the first time that Sonam has tried her hand at cooking during the lockdown. Only recently, the actress had posted a picture on social media when she cooked a scrumptious, healthy meal for hubby Anand. She made stir-fried tofu mixed with green beans, red bell pepper, and green bell pepper.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's photo here:

Well, it seems like after such a healthy meal, the duo must now be relishing on the super decadent chocolate almond cake. This time can take a toll on anyone but it is only how we deal with it that shall make all the difference after all. And so, while the news space might not be a pleasant read, social media seems to be whipping out some fun content.

