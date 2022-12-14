Sonam Kapoor keeps it comfy in a kaftan as she gets spotted at the airport; See PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying the new phase of her life as a mother as she and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first baby, a son on August 20, 2022. They named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Ever since the actress has been sharing glimpses of their little munchkin. However, fans have been eagerly waiting for Sonam to reveal the face of her son. Just a while ago, the Veere Di Wedding actress made a stylish appearance as she was spotted at the airport.

Sonam, who is known as a fashion diva, never fails to disappoint her fans with her style statement and yet again, at the airport, the actress kept it comfy and casual as she donned a multicoloured kaftan. Sonam also carried a black tote bag and for accessories, she added chunky golden jewelry. The actress added a pair of black sunglasses to complete her outfit as she headed to Goa with her sister Rhea Kapoor . She also shared a picture on her Instagram story with Rhea and wrote: "@rheakapoor and me Goa bound."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announce baby's arrival

Announcing the birth of their little son, Sonam and Anand shared a note that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed..."

Sonam Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in an upcoming crime thriller film Blind, which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. The official release date has not been announced yet. She was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor. Sonam recently also had a cameo in AK vs AK, starring her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.