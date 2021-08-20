Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor all hearts for new PIC from ‘Rhea Aur Karan ki Shaadi’: Seen yet?

Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor and long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani tied the knot with each other in an intimate ceremony that took place last Saturday. Ever since then, celebrations do not seem to have ended for the elite Kapoor family. Every day, new photos from the celebration surfaces online, leaving fans mesmerised about Rhea’s minimal yet elegant wedding ceremony. On Friday, August 20, it was uncle Sanjay Kapoor, who took to social media to share another glimpse from Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding reception.

In the picture Sanjay poses alongside son Jahaan, actor Arjun Kapoor, and other family members. As soon as the photo surfaced online, Khushi & groom Karan took to social media to drop umpteen hearts in the comment section. Meanwhile, Sonam re-shared the cute family frame on her Instagram profile. Even Anshula Kapoor hailed her family as her ‘favourite people’. Sanjay Kapoor while sharing the picture captioned it as, “Rhea Aur karan ki Shaadi.”

Take a look:

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding was kept a hush affair and only close friends and family members attended the wedding. Karan Boolani, while sharing a picture from the ceremony, penned a candid caption for his wifey Rhea. He stated, “Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that i would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision I’ve ever made. Here's to us and everything that awaits us together.”

