Sonam Kapoor lauds ‘fitness junkie’ hubby Anand Ahuja: Took me a while to understand his obsession with health

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share photos of husband Anand Ahuja and explained how his love for fitness has inspired her too. The actress shared photos of how Anand’s love for fitness influenced her into taking care of herself too.

A couple in Bollywood that has inspired many to focus on fitness and health is and Anand Ahuja. Very often, the adorable duo is seen working out together and it leaves the internet in awe of them. Be it playing a game or just sweating it out in the gym, Sonam and Anand often inspire many fans to focus on their health and well being. While Sonam too has been focusing on her health, in her recent posts, she was all praises for her husband and his love for fitness.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a couple of photos of Anand and his love for fitness and proved that her husband is a complete ‘fitness junkie.’ Not just this, she penned a sweet appreciation note for him as well. Sonam expressed gratitude to Anand for inspiring her as well to take care of herself too and focus on her well-being. With this, Sonam shared a couple of photos from fan clubs where both the actress and her husband can be seen sweating it out in different ways.

From playing basketball to showing off abs post workout, Sonam shared a couple of photos that gave fans a glimpse of her and Anand’s love for fitness. She wrote, “My husband is a fitness junkie and during this lockdown I’ve realised how emotional and physical health are interconnected. His discipline, his optimism and well being had been inspiring. It took me a long time to get here, where I understood his obsession with health. Now, I’m there as well as he sets an incredible example and because of that. I’m trying me best to take care of myself, every which way. So, Thank you @anandahuja I love you.”

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, often Sonam and Anand use to work out together. They shared glimpses of it on social media too. They were earlier in New Delhi but post Unlock 1, returned to Mumbai. Since then, they have been spending time at home with their family. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.

