  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sonam Kapoor lauds ‘fitness junkie’ hubby Anand Ahuja: Took me a while to understand his obsession with health

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share photos of husband Anand Ahuja and explained how his love for fitness has inspired her too. The actress shared photos of how Anand’s love for fitness influenced her into taking care of herself too.
3113 reads Mumbai
Sonam Kapoor lauds ‘fitness junkie’ hubby Anand Ahuja: Took me a while to understand his obsession with healthSonam Kapoor lauds ‘fitness junkie’ hubby Anand Ahuja: Took me a while to understand his obsession with health
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A couple in Bollywood that has inspired many to focus on fitness and health is Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Very often, the adorable duo is seen working out together and it leaves the internet in awe of them. Be it playing a game or just sweating it out in the gym, Sonam and Anand often inspire many fans to focus on their health and well being. While Sonam too has been focusing on her health, in her recent posts, she was all praises for her husband and his love for fitness. 

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a couple of photos of Anand and his love for fitness and proved that her husband is a complete ‘fitness junkie.’ Not just this, she penned a sweet appreciation note for him as well. Sonam expressed gratitude to Anand for inspiring her as well to take care of herself too and focus on her well-being. With this, Sonam shared a couple of photos from fan clubs where both the actress and her husband can be seen sweating it out in different ways. 

From playing basketball to showing off abs post workout, Sonam shared a couple of photos that gave fans a glimpse of her and Anand’s love for fitness. She wrote, “My husband is a fitness junkie and during this lockdown I’ve realised how emotional and physical health are interconnected. His discipline, his optimism and well being had been inspiring. It took me a long time to get here, where I understood his obsession with health. Now, I’m there as well as he sets an incredible example and because of that. I’m trying me best to take care of myself, every which way. So, Thank you @anandahuja I love you.”

Here are Sonam Kapoor’s posts for Anand Ahuja:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, often Sonam and Anand use to work out together. They shared glimpses of it on social media too. They were earlier in New Delhi but post Unlock 1, returned to Mumbai. Since then, they have been spending time at home with their family. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement