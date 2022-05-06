Sonam Kapoor learns to make chocolate balls to satisfy her pregnancy cravings; WATCH

Recently, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took the internet by storm as the couple announced their first pregnancy. On Friday, the ‘Aisha’ actress shared a video of herself making a chocolate delicacy. In the video, Sonam was seen carefully making the dessert under the guidance of a chef. Sharing the video from her friend’s restaurant in London, Sonam wrote, “During my pregnancy I’ve been devouring @cedricgrolet goodies! And my dearest friend @christinabgnorton booked a surprise for me at his patisserie @the_berkeley.”

The actress’ post captivated her fans’ and friends’ attention. One of the social media users wrote, “That looks so delicious and you are so brilliant at it,” while aother one said, “Love Cedric Grolet’s work! And you were so amazing at it.” A third one wrote, “Pregnancy glow spotted.” Many other fans dropped the heart emoticons in the comments section of her post.

To note, Sonam and Anand had tied the knot in May 2018. Announcing their pregnancy in March, Sonam and Anand on social media wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.” Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.