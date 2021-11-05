Sonam Kapoor looks breathtaking in ethnic attire as she wishes fans Happy Diwali and a prosperous New Year

Sonam Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared a series of breathtaking pictures as she gave a glimpse of her look from Diwali. Though the actress missed her grand Diwali party which was hosted by her dad Anil Kapoor on Thursday night, she found her own special way to celebrate the festival of light in the foreign nation. Sonam decided to make homemade ladoos for her husband Anand and treated her fans with a reel video, earlier. While sharing the video, Sonam had penned a heartwarming caption in Hindi that read, “May the light of the lamp remove every darkness, and bring the light of happiness. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. Be happy.”

Now, today, the actress shared some mesmerizing pictures in an all-off-white ethnic outfit as she wished her fans Happy Diwali and a prosperous New Year. Posting the pictures on her official social media handle, Sonam wrote, “As the dawn marks the arrival of light in the world of darkness, may the lights of the Diwali mark the beginning of a shining new year in your life. Happy Diwali and a prosperous New Year!”

Take a look:

On the work front, the actress is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The film is being directed by Shome Makhija and is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar, and Manish W. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie with the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.