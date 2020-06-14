Sonam Kapoor looks like cousin Jahaan according to Sanjay Kapoor in this face app edited photo

Sanjay Kapoor shared a collage on social media, with a photo of his niece Sonam Kapoor and the other one, an edited photo from an app, and the result here is hilarious.

For most of us, social media seems to be the only way out to keep up with our socialising habits and while some can make do, some are trying to entertain others while entertaining themselves as well. And so, it looks like actor Sanjay Kapoor is trying to do just that with his latest social media post. He has quite the amount of attention with the recent photo he shared on social media, a collage that has on one side and an edited photo on the other.

What Kapoor has done here is used the face app on one of Sonam Kapoor's photo and the result, according to Sanjay Kapoor looks like his son Jahaan. None the less, the idea here is to showcase how she would look like if she were a man but as it turns out, she would look just fine because that photo resembles her cousin. The photo is one that has Sonam in a bright orange pantsuit it seems and well, we definitely can't stop laughing looking at it.

Check out the photo of Sonam Kapoor here:

Meanwhile, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulqueer Salman and while the actress is going to get to work soon, the fans have been awaiting an official announcement about more on the Dutt biopic. The actress did speak about her excitement and the probable shoot schedule that was supposed to happen, however, there isn't much known at this point of time.

