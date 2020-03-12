Sonam Kapoor looks cute as a button as she sports short hair & frock in THIS THROWBACK Thursday photo

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Today, Sonam K Ahuja shared a throwback Thursday photo on social media wherein she is seen posing for a photo in a frock.

Today morning, Sonam K Ahuja brightened up our day as she took to social media to post a throwback photo when Sonam was a little munchkin and was styled by her first ever stylist and that being, mom Sunita Kapoor. In the photo, Sonam is seen wearing a powder blue frock and is posing for the camera sporting short hair and alongside the photo, Sonam wrote, “Throwback to the photo shoot wearing my baby best! Styled by my very first stylist @kapoor.sunita #ThrowbackThursday..” In the photo, this Neerja actor is seen standing inside a bassinet with a huge teddy bear of her size and it is clearly one of the cutest things that we have seen on the internet today.

Ever since has tied the knot with boyfriend and now husband, Anand Ahuja, she has been shuttling between London and India, and therefore, we are sure that today, Sonam was missing her mother and that is why she decided to post this major throwback photo. Soon after, mom Sunita Kapoor left a message on the photo as she wrote, “Love You”. Although we don’t quite often pap Sonam in Mumbai these day, but thanks to social media, Sonam Kapoor keeps updating her fans with her latest posts and videos, and also, a special mention to Sonam and Anand Ahuja’s Insta PDA which is something that we totally look forward to and in one such instance, after returning to Delhi from Doha, Anand surprised Sonam at the airport as he came to pick her up with flowers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in 2019, Sonam Kapoor had two releases - namely Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and The Zoya Factor and sadly, both the films failed to perform well at the box office.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's throwback Thursday photo here:

ALSO READ: When Sonam Kapoor took a massive dig at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by calling her 'aunty'

Credits :Instagram

Read More