Sonam Kapoor looks cute as a button in this THROWBACK picture with mommy Sunita Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, who is spending her quarantine with hubby Anand Ahuja, is missing her mommy Sunita Kapoor and this picture is a proof.

It’s been over a month since we all have been locked in our houses given the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic in India. While many have taken it as an opportunity to spend time with their family, this isn’t the case with everyone around. In fact, there are some people who are away from their families and are not left with any other option but to miss them. is witnessing a similar situation at the moment as she is missing her family these days.

To note, Sonam is currently out of Mumbai with husband Anand Ahuja and spending her quarantine with her main man. However, this lockdown is certainly keeping her away from her parents and siblings and she wants to be with them as soon as possible. In fact, the Veere Di Wedding actor has been sharing heartwarming posts on social media showering love on her family and expressing how much she is missing them. However, her recent post is winning hearts for an altogether different reason as she has shared a beautiful throwback picture from her childhood album.

Sonam has reshared a post wherein she was merely a year old and was seen posing her mommy Sunita Kapoor. The Neerja actress looked cute as a button in her white dress and just like Sunita, we couldn’t take our eyes off her as well. She captioned the image as, “Mama.”

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s throwback picture with mommy Sunita:

To note, this isn’t the first time that Sonam shared such heartwarming posts for her family. Recently, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress, who completed two years of a blissful wedding with Anand this year, celebrated her special day on a conference video call with her parents and siblings during the quarantine. Isn’t that cute?

Besides, Sonam also penned a heartwarming note for mommy Sunita on Mother’s Day along with some beautiful picture of her mommy and wrote, “Mama I love you. Miss you so so so much. I can’t wait to see you and hug you tight. Happy Mother’s Day.”

In fact, just like every one of us, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress is also using this quarantine break to go down the memory lane and cherish the golden moments of her life. This isn’t all. Sonam has also been treating her fans with these throwback pictures during the quarantine from her wedding and childhood album.

Meanwhile, Sonam is also having the time of her life with Anand and the two are making the most of their time together. The couple is spending time with each other cooking and reading together as they create new memories. In fact, they continue to grab eyeballs with their PDA on social media and doesn’t leave a chance to express their love for each other, be it sharing their first moment as a couple to their quarantine moments together. This isn’t all. Sonam also shared an appreciation post for Anand for loving her unconditionally and understanding her emotions. She wrote, “Appreciation post for the best husband in the world who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I love you @anandahuja and I’m so grateful for you.”

Talking about the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had quite a busy 2018 and 2019. The diva had given three back to back hits in 2018 which include Pad Man, Veere Di Wedding and Sanju. on the other hand, the diva collaborated with her father Anil Kapoor for the first time in Shelly Chopra Dhar directorial Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which also featured Rajkummar Rao in a key role.

Sonam was last seen in Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor opposite Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan who made his debut in Bollywood. The movie happened to be loosely based Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name and happens to be a cricket drama. Although The Zoya Factor failed to create an impact at the box office, people were in awe of Sonam and Salman’s onscreen chemistry. Post the debacle of his last release, Sonam hasn’t announced her next project as of now but her fans are certainly missing her presence on the silver screen.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×