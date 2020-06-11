Sonam Kapoor looks elated as she posed with her 'Fam' Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Anand Ahuja; THROWBACK PIC

Sonam Kapoor shares a throwback picture with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani from their Switzerland trip.

who was in quarantine at her home in Delhi with Anand Ahuja returned back to Mumbai on Monday to celebrate her birthday with her family. The actress who turned a year older on Tuesday had even shared a few glimpses from her mini birthday bash which are a delightful sight to watch. The best part was that the actress got not one but multiple birthday cakes. Wishes from all over poured for the Veere Di wedding actress. Since the lockdown started, Sonam has been treating fans with some throwback pictures on her Instagram account.

And now yet again, Sonam has shared a throwback photo on her Instagram story from her Switzerland trip. In the picture shared, we can see Sonam posing with , , Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and Rhea's boyfriend Karan Boolani. They all look elated as they pose for the camera donning their winter jackets and winter caps. Sharing the picture Sonam wrote, "Fam (with a heart emoji)". Everyone except Rhea is seen donning a pair of shades as they pose for a happy picture.

Recently, Anand Ahuja shared a video of Sonam singing while working out. Alongside the video, he wrote, “My entire @sonamkapoor ! Happy Birthday Month! PS that’s your playlist @rheakapoor…” Soon after, Sonam left a comment on Anand’s post and wrote, “Asss... how can you take this video of me and post it .. assssss…”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

