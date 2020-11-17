Sonam Kapoor looks radiant in a white OOTD as she flaunts her glam avatar and leaves fans in awe; WATCH

Sonam Kapoor has been spending time with her husband Anand Ahuja amid the ongoing pandemic. The gorgeous star recently headed out in a gorgeous white outfit and gave fans a glimpse of her look of the day in a video.

If there is one star in Bollywood who has redefined fashion in Bollywood and gave all young girls style goals, it is . The gorgeous star is known to be a fashionista and every time she steps out on the red carpet, she leaves all in awe. From slaying in ethnic to rocking a pantsuit like a boss, Sonam can pull off any look like a pro and always manages to be an inspiration for all. Recently, Sonam slayed in a white outfit as she headed and shared a glimpse of her OOTD.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a gorgeous video of her look of the day. In the video, the actress is seen sitting in the backseat of her car as she heads out. Clad in a white outfit, Sonam looked radiant as she flaunted her glamourous makeup. With her perfectly winged eyeliner and nude lips, Sonam looked absolutely stunning. Her gorgeous earrings went perfectly well with her white outfit and she looked every bit of a diva in the same.

Sharing the video, Sonam gave fans a glimpse of her everyday style and well, left all inspired. Recently, Sonam featured on the cover of a fashion magazine and stunned in a gorgeous pantsuit.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's video:

Meanwhile, the star has been spending time with her husband Anand Ahuja amid the ongoing pandemic. Earlier, she was in London with him and recently, she was spotted in Dubai. She shared photos from her Diwali celebration on social media with Anand Ahuja and lit up the internet. Not just this, Sonam also expressed how much she missed celebrating the festival at home with her family and shared throwback photos with parents.

