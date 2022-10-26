Sonam Kapoor looks resplendent as she cradles baby Vayu in UNSEEN PIC from the Diwali bash

Diwali this year was a grand affair, especially among B-town celebs who attended lavish parties hosted by Manish Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani, Anand Pandit, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor among others. On Monday, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a Diwali bash at their residence in Mumbai and it marked their first Diwali post the birth of their son Vayu. The grand Diwali bash was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, among many others. Pictures from Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali bash have been circulating on social media. A few of them show new mommy Sonam Kapoor looking gorgeous in a white ethnic outfit accessorized with a pearl headpiece and heavy earrings. Now, we have stumbled upon another unseen picture of Sonam with baby Vayu from the Diwali party, and it is just too adorable.

Sonam Kapoor looks lovingly at baby Vayu in the picture from the Diwali bash Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures of Sonam Kapoor from the Diwali bash. The three pictures feature Sonam’s various Diwali looks, and she looks stunning in each one of them. However, what caught the most attention was the first picture shared by Rhea which shows Sonam holding her newborn son Vayu, while gazing lovingly at him. While Rhea hid baby Vayu’s face with a heart emoji, we can see the cute ivory outfit that Sonam chose to dress him in for Diwali. The first picture shows Sonam in a heavily embroidered sheer white outfit with a flowy shrug layered over it. The next picture shows her looking regal in a surreal white lehenga by re-ceremonial. The third picture shows Sonam Kapoor in an easy-breezy kaftan with intricate patchwork and embellishments, designed by Anamika Khanna. Sharing the pictures, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “And back to styling my number one with my best girls. Never looked happier, better and more like herself. @sonamkapoor in @anamikakhanna.in and @re_ceremonial Happy Diwali everyone!” Check out the pictures below.

Sonam Kapoor’s work front On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will be seen next in Blind, which will also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

