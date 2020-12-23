Sonam Kapoor loves to be at her stylish best and this throwback VIDEO is proof; Take a look

We got our hands on a throwback video that proves Sonam Kapoor’s love for makeup knows no bounds. Check it out below.

is one of the prettiest actresses in Bollywood and there is absolutely no denying that. Be it any occasion, the Veere Di Wedding star never disappoints the fashion police with her sartorial choices and always manages to make heads turn with her flawless makeup. From nailing airport looks to making a stylish appearance at the awards night, Sonam always looks on point. In fact, even on a casual outing in the city, she impresses us with her makeup game.

Needless to say, Sonam loves makeup and we have got the proof. We recently came across a throwback video that speaks volumes about her love for makeup. Notably, in the video, the Neerja star can also be seen taking facial steam ahead of doing her makeup. We also get to see the diva’s three flawless looks in the same. The stunning actress can also be seen doing her makeup all by herself and yes, she did a fantastic job. Well, the throwback video also proves that Sonam uses the best of products when it comes to makeup.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, the diva is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. She often talks about missing her family back in Mumbai on social media. Sonam was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. She will next be seen in AK VS AK that also stars her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. The film will release on 24 December on Netflix.

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor REVEALS calling Maheep after seeing Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives; Praises Shanaya

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×