Sonam Kapoor is majorly missing dad Anil Kapoor and sis Rhea; Mom Sunita Kapoor asks what about her

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in Dubai, is missing her father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea. But see what her mum Sunita Kapoor had to say to that.

It is no secret that the fashionista Ahuja is very close to her family and always makes it a point to spend her time with them. For the unversed, the stunning actress is currently in Dubai with her husband Anand Ahuja and has been giving a glimpse of it on social media. She was in London since mid-July this year and owing to this she could not even celebrate Diwali with her family in Mumbai. The Neerja star often talks about missing her family particularly her sister Rhea Kapoor on social media.

As we speak of this, the actress has shared a picture with her father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea saying that she is missing her family back in Mumbai. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star dropped a stunning photo and wrote, “Majorly missing them.” In the click, Sonam can be seen striking a perfect pose with her sister and dad. Interestingly, her doting parents were quick to take note of it and dropped comments on it. While dad Anil wrote, “Missing you and Anand too,” Sunita Kapoor said, “What about me ???.” Needless to say, in the photo, Sonam looked gorgeous in the red outfit.

Check out Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Earlier on Diwali, she had shared two throwback pictures with her family and her in-laws and talked about how she had been missing them on the occasion. In mid-July, Sonam and Anand flew to London. Meanwhile talking about Sonam's work front, the actress has recently completed 13 years in the Hindi film industry and was last seen in in ‘The Zoya Factor’ alongside Angad Bedi and Dulquer Salmaan.

