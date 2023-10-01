Sonam Kapoor makes stylish appearance at Paris' Business of Fashion Gala; poses with Usher - PIC

Sonam Kapoor, renowned for her stellar performances in films like Raanjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding, and Neerja, has not only carved a niche for herself in the realm of acting but has also emerged as a true fashion icon. Setting trends ablaze in India with her glamorous ensembles, Sonam has transcended borders, making a mark at international fashion events. Recently, she added another feather to her cap by gracing the prestigious Business of Fashion 500 gala in Paris, which was also attended by other prominent personalities from the industry.

Sonam Kapoor attends Business of Fashion 500 gala in Paris

The Business of Fashion 500 gala unfolded in Paris, France on Saturday, September 30. This annual celebration pays homage to the luminaries shaping global fashion, acknowledging them as iconic trendsetters. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja graced the event, making a breathtaking entrance in a white Valentino gown adorned with coral embellishments on the neckline, straight from the Resort 2024 Collection.

The official BoF Instagram handle shared a captivating snapshot of Sonam, accompanied by the caption, “@sonamkapoor attends the 2023 #BoF500 Gala She gained recognition as a successful actress for her roles in Raanjhanaa and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which earned her various best actress nominations and she joined the index in 2013.” Have a look:

The global extravaganza was attended by many renowned figures from the fashion industry, including Pharrell Williams, Karol G, Emily Ratajkowski, Troye Sivan, Florence Pugh, Usher, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto, and others. Sonam even posed for a picture alongside the acclaimed American singer Usher.

Sonam Kapoor’s work front

Sonam Kapoor recently graced the screens in the crime thriller Blind, released on OTT. The actress had taken a hiatus from acting to focus on her pregnancy and maternal responsibilities. Discussing her future endeavors, Sonam had earlier disclosed, “I’m looking to do two projects year on year from here on and I’m going to look for scripts that are hugely entertaining & engaging. I’m being drawn to subjects that appeal to a wider audience segment so that we can enjoy movies as a family, as a community.”

Sonam is gearing up to kick off the shoot for her upcoming venture, Battle for Bittora, slated to commence next year.

